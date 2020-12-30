New Liberty County Sheriff sworn in

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The new Liberty County Sheriff, William Bowman was sworn in Wednesday morning in front of the Liberty County Justice Center in Hinesville before a crowd of well wishers.

Bowman, a former Georgia State Patrol officer, ran for the position against incumbent Sheriff Steve Sikes. Both men ran in this year’s primary race on the democratic ticket.

Bowman had run for the sheriff’s job in 2016 and had lost to Sikes in that hotly contested race which had even gone before the courts due to irregularities in the voting system. The case was dismissed.

Bowman officially takes over the department at 1 minute after midnight Jan 1.