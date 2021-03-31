New legislation in Georgia would let victims track rape kits

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia lawmakers have approved a bill that would help victims of sexual assaults keep track of evidence in their cases. It must be signed into law by Governor Brian Kemp, but in Savannah, advocates are already applauding the legislation.

“To me, it puts the power back into survivor’s hands,” says Doris Williams, the director of the Rape Crisis Center of the Coastal Empire. “It allows them to track the rape kit from the moment the evidence is collected all the way through the prosecution process.”

Williams says her organization is currently assisting Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners (SANE) in providing a location for the collection of evidence for rape kits and provides support for victims. She says once the evidence is collected for the kits that they are handed off to law enforcement but says they often can’t help victims figure out what happens to the kit after that.

“Now, the way it is we really don’t know where it is or what’s the next move or if it’s still sitting on the shelf at GBI,” said Williams.

That’s why Williams and advocates across the state support House Bill 255.

The bill comes on the heels of several other pieces of legislation that have passed in recent years to require law enforcement to clear a backlog of several thousands untested kits.

“Once this is all set up and everything is set up they’ll have more control to just look and kind of just keep up with it or to say ‘it’s been at GBI office too long’, do you know why it’s still there? It just gives victim more input I think” said Williams.

Williams says all the details are not worked out but she is assuming at least that a kit may be electronically scanned and that those involved can keep track of it, almost like a package.

“I don’t know all the ins and out but it’s just the mindset where we will be able to scan it every time it moves.”

Williams says in 2020, 159 sexual assaults were reported to her organization which collected evidence for 137 rape kits. She’s hopeful the kits will soon be tracked because it’s the law.

“So, I think that this gives everybody more accountability and to me, it definitely empowers the survivor,” said Williams.