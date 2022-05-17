SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Hargray Fiber recently announced plans to expand its internet network to residential neighborhoods in Savannah and Chatham County.

Hargray said construction has begun in the Georgetown neighborhood and is planned for Windsor Forest, as well as Wilmington, Whitemarsh and Talahi islands in the coming months.

“We are headquartered in Savannah, so expanding our high-speed internet to families in this area is extra special,” said Ashley Phillips, president of Hargray Fiber Southeast. “We live and work in these communities and want to see them continue to thrive.”

The move is said to be a part of the company’s goal of expanding internet services to more than half a million homes and businesses in the U.S. by 2027.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said it’s a welcome investment in the Hostess City.

“As we continue to seek equity in the delivery of all services, this expansion will allow more Savannahian residents to attain much-coveted high-speed internet, making Savannah an even more attractive place to live, learn and work,” he stated.

Hargray promises to bring 10 times more speed to consumers. To sign up for updates on the expansion, visit this link.