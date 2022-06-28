COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) – New indictments against Alex Murdaugh and accomplice Curtis Smith were announced by South Carolina’s attorney general on Tuesday.

A state grand jury charged the pair with two conspiracy counts, including one narcotics count related to Oxycodone, Attorney General Alan Wilson said.

The 62-year-old Smith was also indicted for four counts of money laundering, three counts of forgery, meth trafficking, unlawful possession of a schedule II controlled substance and marijuana possession.

At noon Tuesday in Richland County, Smith was granted a $250,000 surety bond under the following conditions: house/ankle GPS monitoring, periodic drug testing and no talking with codefendants.

Smith had not been previously indicted by the state, though in November 2021, a Hampton County grand jury indicted Smith with several charges related to a Sept. 4, 2021 incident officials have described as a botched suicide attempt.

