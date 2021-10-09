New Hulu series filming on Tybee Island this upcoming week

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — Hulu’s new series “The Girl From Plainville” will begin shooting on Tybee Island through December. Crews will shoot on Tybris Street, Strand Avenue, the Pier and Tybee Beach Oct. 12 and 13.

The City of Tybee Island says the shoots will close the following streets:

Tybrisa Street and Butler Avenue to the corner of Tybrisa Street and Strand Ave.

Strand Ave from the corner of Tybrisa and Strand to Strand and 17th Street.

Silver Avenue and Izlar Avenue are closed to the general public but accessible to all residents, businesses and short-term vacation renters. Visitors must enter from Butler Avenue.

Beach Access is open from 17th Street southward, including the 17th Street crosswalk.

The series will detail the story behind the 2014 death of Conrad Roy who’s girlfriend Michelle Carter was accused of convincing her boyfriend to take his own life. Carter was convicted of involuntary manslaughter.

