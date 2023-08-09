SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – There have been a few changes to the normal school day, due to Tuesday night storms and power outages in the area.

New Hampstead High School has shifted to virtual learning for the rest of Wednesday with students being released at 11:00 a.m.

Students were provided the opportunity for a grab-and-go meal as they exited the campus.

The open house scheduled for Wednesday evening has been canceled and will be rescheduled.

Additional updates regarding tomorrow’s school schedule will be provided later this afternoon. At this time, the school board is unable to determine when the systems will be returned to full strength.