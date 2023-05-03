BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — As the final school bell rings and students head out for summer break — some can forget what they’ve learned in the past year.

The goal in Bulloch County is to keep students engaged and learning throughout the summer and a new grant is helping make that possible.

“Educate children and get them caught up to where they need to be, whether that’s through reading, math and we can do that in recreation just as they can during the school day we do sometimes, sometimes we do tutoring in our after-school programs to get kids focused and back on track where they need to be,” said Joy Deal, the Recreation Division Manager in Bulloch County.

The Georgia Recreation and Parks Association awarded the $100,000 grant to the county. That money will keep the school year’s momentum going through the summer by teaching students in STEM during the summer camp.

Deal said the money will help with the kids’ hands-on learning.

“We want to be able to provide good quality programs where in the past we’ve done, if we’re making rockets we may have used tissue paper and paper towel holders and now we can purchase some curriculum that really lets kids build an actual rocket and then they learn about the rocket,” Deal said.

​The grant will cover the full nine weeks of summer camp. Not only will students eat food inspired by countries from around the world, but they’ll also crown a champion in their world trivia playoffs.