New Georgia Southern program offers certificate, college credits for soldiers

PHOTO: Doctor of Physical Therapy student Phil Miller works with a 3rd ID soldier on skills to maximize physical performance and decrease injury risk.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Waters College of Health Professions at Georgia Southern University is helping soldiers with the 3rd Infantry Division (ID) rank up their readiness by offering a new Tactical Athlete Certificate (TAC) program.

Georgia Southern say the program is designed to help soldiers “improve their performance, avoid musculoskeletal injuries in physical training, and receive college credits and points toward promotions.”

The program is made of three courses including a basic course, a trainer course, and a programming course.

“The Tactical Athlete Certificate is a beneficial program for both the military as a whole and the individual soldier,” said Nancy Henderson, Ph.D., assistant professor in the Department of Rehabilitation Sciences. “The military gains more knowledgeable soldiers who can develop science-based and comprehensive physical training plans, and the individual soldier benefits by receiving college credits, which can help them as they advance in their military careers.”

Each course is a three-week hybrid course with two weeks online and one week in-person.

Institutional fees are waived for active-duty military, and the admissions process does not require a minimum GPA or SAT/ACT score.

For more information on the TAC program, visit GeorgiaSouthern.edu/TAC.