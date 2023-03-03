SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia lawmakers are looking to improve stadiums and the fan experience with a bill moving through the 2023 legislative session.

Senate Bill 116 is moving forward in the Georgia State House. It passed the senate with a 52-2 vote.

It changes the initial term of a lease on stadiums or arenas from five years to 20.

The bill’s sponsor, Savannah Sen. Ben Watson, says it’s not meant to bind teams or organizations to a lease, but to elevate the experience for fans and players.

“The reason why we did it is that both Grayson Stadium, built around 1915, and our new arena in Savannah, owned by the city, is that both folks who lease them will lease them longer because they want to improve them,” he said.

Watson says the Savannah Bananas and Ghost Pirates hockey teams are vital components of Savannah’s culture and ambiance, and this is the state’s way of offering both fans and players the best experience.

“From the fan’s perspectives, we all love the Savannah Bananas and the Ghost Pirates. Anything they want to do to improve the facilities I think would be a great thing,” said Watson.

In terms of upgrades, Watson says increasing the number of seats at both Enmarket Arena and Grayson Stadium is something he hopes will be done.

“If they add more seats that mean more availability,” he said. “I always have people asking me for Savannah Bananas tickets!”

The actual upgrades, he says, will be left up to the city of Savannah and the organization that leases a facility from it.

The Savannah Bananas could not be reached for comment. Enmarket Arena representatives tell us they do not have a comment at this time.

Senator Watson said he has received no local opposition to the bill.

It now goes to the House for a vote.