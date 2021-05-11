New food service supplier coming to Chatham Co., supplying 100 new jobs

ATLANTA (WSAV) – Food service professionals are getting new suppliers in Chatham County. Gov. Brian Kemp made the announcement Tuesday, saying 100 jobs will be created in the county.

“I want to thank WebstaurantStore for their continued investment in Georgia and for creating hundreds of jobs for hardworking Georgians across the state,” Kemp said. “I’m confident our ports system and our highly skilled workforce will make the company very pleased with their decision to expand in the Peach State.”

The jobs’ focuses include management, administration and material handling. Those interested in applying can click here.

“The addition of 100 new job opportunities to the Savannah market is great news for our region,” Trip Tollison said, Savannah Economic Development Authority President and CEO. “With a stellar workforce and a vast infrastructure system, we know that WebsturantStore will thrive in our region, and we look forward to working with them as they grow in our region.”

WebstaurantStore employs 350 Georgians at its two facilities in Albany. The company provides a website to customers around the globe to meet industry-specific needs, Kemp added. It’s currently the largest supplier of its kind.

An existing 475,000-square-foot facility located at 2385 Tremont Rd. in Savannah will host the new WebstaurantStore.

“We are excited about our new location. It will be located seven miles from the Port of Savannah,” Director of WebstaurantStore’s Southeast Operations, Scott Getek said. “This location will be very beneficial in helping the company meet its goal of providing excellent customer service with the fastest shipping possible.”

Georgia Ports Authority Executive Director Griff Lynch also expressed excitement over the news.

“We’re excited to welcome WebstaurantStore to Coastal Georgia’s growing logistics community,” Lynch said. “This is one more example of how Savannah provides greater opportunity for near-port development than any other major U.S. container gateway.”