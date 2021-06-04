New exhibit celebrating link to civil rights movement opens in Midway

MIDWAY, Ga. (WSAV) – Friday the Dorchester Academy held a ribbon cutting for the exhibit, The Civil Rights Movement At Dorchester Center.

The new permanent exhibit in Midway explores a local connection to the civil rights movement.

The exhibit showcases Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s time at the academy as he and others held planning meetings before the 1963 march on Birmingham, Al.

The center was pivotal for three programs headed by King.

Visitors will learn about the center’s key role in the fight for equality through artifacts, documents, and speeches.

The exhibit has been in the works for 21 years.

Midway is one of three Georgia cities on the national civil rights trail along with Atlanta and Albany.