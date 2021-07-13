New Executive Director named for the Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor Commission (GGCHCC) named Victoria Smalls as their new Executive Director.

According to the GGCHCC, Smalls is a National Park Ranger with the Reconstruction Era National Historical Park Beaufort, SC, and a public historian, educator, arts advocate, and a cultural preservationist.

Smalls comes from St. Helena Island.

The Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor was established in 2006 by Congress to recognize and preserve the cultural treasures of Gullah Geechee people.

Smalls served on the 13-member federal commission as a South Carolina Commissioner from 2016-2020.

The organization says Smalls will return to lead the corridor on July 26th.