SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A new report on Georgia’s workforce says 1 in 3 employees would quit their jobs this year because of stress and mental health.

“Employers in Georgia should absolutely take note that this likely means all of their people, whether they knew it or not, are under a tremendous strain,” says Megan McCamey, president of goBeyondProfit which is one of the organizations that participated in conducting the survey.

McCamey says her organization works with up to 1,500 CEOs in Georgia and that those leaders “are not shocked that their employees are hurting but hey are looking for the data to understand what they want and what they need.”

“I think what is helpful about this report is not just raising the alarm that Georgia workers are hurting, that they are raising a red flag that they’re feeling stressed and strained but what to do they actually want,” said McCamey.

The report found the two reasons a worker would leave a job with 35% saying burnout/mental health reasons. Thirty-eight percent said compensation and benefits.

“So, what does that say to the chief executive? It means looking at the practices that you have in place so that your employees feel seen and heard understood,” said McCamey. “Perhaps you offer support services for them and their family for the mental health strain that they are feeling.”

Georgia CEO is the other organization that participated in conducting the survey.

“Any business owner who reads this, it’s going to be an eye-opener for them,” said Mark Reed from Georgia CEO. “Hearing this and seeing this survey really made me kind of stop and think about what I am doing for my employees.”

One thing that employees said is they want more access to mental health services.

“You see a lot now about mental health benefits and mental health plans so just having someone they can talk to,” Reed said.

People also said they want flexibility. McCamey says that’s not necessarily working remotely.

“I think it would be a mistake for employers to think this conversation is around people being in the office or being at home,” said McCamey. “It’s more that sense of agency to definite how people work and deliver the

service that’s been asked of them.”

She says a certain level of compassion is needed by employers for those that need to work for one day or miss a shift.

“Quite frankly, going back to the models of how things were or trying to implement business at a pace that we would like to in the recovery, people aren’t quite as capable of running as I think business owners would like them to be,” says McCamey.

Reed says positive things in the report indicate that employees are loyal to companies and that many companies are working to be generous to their communities.

“A lot organizations are figuring out how to give back and figuring out what their employees are passionate about so they can support them,” said Reed.

McCamey says employees should know they’re not alone and that many people are feeling the stress from the past two years.

“I think there should be a shared sense of what we’ve been through,” said McCamey.