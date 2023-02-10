PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) — New documents have been made available detailing a long list of apparent financial violations listed against Port Wentworth’s former police chief.

The city’s administrator accused the now-retired chief of spending money he had no right to use, while Chief Libby tried to get his daughter hired as a police department assistant.

The memorandum, put together by the city administrator, accuses the chief of spending more than $66,000 of the City’s money without permission.

Matthew Libby spent 31 years as the head of the City of Port Wentworth’s police department. It’s the last six months of his time as chief that is the highlight of the city memo.

The five pages, sent to the WSAV investigative unit, accuse the former chief of an “egregious violation.” The purchase of computer software, with a price tag of almost $20,000.

It was that red flag that started the search into the now-former chief’s spending, the memo says, finding more than $66,000 in unauthorized spending in since August.

Among the purchases is almost $7,000 to the popular cooler company, Yeti.

A list of policy violations in the memo says Chief Libby failed to perform to an acceptable level. It accuses him of misconduct, insubordination, breaking city rules, and more.

But perhaps the oddest part is the chief submitted paperwork to the city’s Human Resources department, according to the memo, after hiring his daughter to be an assistant in the department.

The memo points to the Mayor as having an issue with that, but only because Libby’s daughter didn’t get to keep the job.

Port Wentworth’s told the Investigative Unit he wasn’t ready to talk about this today.

Meanwhile, in a statement to WSAV, Chief Matthew Libby has already told us his retirement wasn’t his choice.

The memo also goes on to point at what it calls “unauthorized promotions” in the police department. WSAV has not only requested access to the chief’s personnel file, but the personnel file for the city administrator, city emails, job postings, and a list of people who have applied. All of which are part of an Open Records Request that the WSAV Investigative Unit has sent to Port Wentworth City Hall.

This story is developing and we’re keeping you updated with the latest as we gather more information. View the full memorandum below.