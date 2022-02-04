New diversion policy addressing young adult firearms possession charges

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — This Friday Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones and Georgia State Representative Carl Gilliard announced the Show Us Your Guns disposition program.

This new policy focuses on eligible young adults between the ages of 16 to 25 years old who face possible criminal charges for a firearm possession offense.

“We’ve developed a program where we can divert that individual into the show us your guns program,” says Director of Communications Diversity and Inclusion, Nathanael Wright. “They surrender the firearms so we’re getting the firearms off the streets.”

A key component is that individuals in the program will not be incarcerated.

“Rather than run them through the court system,” said Wright. “We send them out here to the empowerment center and we develop for them a tailored made plan to address what the root cause of their particular issues is or are.”

The District Attorney’s office goal is for the program to have a 20 percent reduction in individuals aged 16 to 25 convicted of firearms possession.

The program is only eligible for individuals aged 16 to 25 who have a charge of possession of firearms.