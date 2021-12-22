New city service complex named after Savannah’s first African American mayor

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Wednesday afternoon was the grand opening of the Floyd Adams Jr. City Services Complex.

This came after the city council approved in September to name the building after Adams, Savannah’s first African American mayor.

The new $43 million complex spreads across 38 acres that can house 435 city of Savannah employees. It’s a step in the city’s plan to move its staff from leased buildings into city-owned ones.

“Hundreds of members of team Savannah now have the newest most state-of-the-art building in our inventory,” says Savannah Mayor Van Johnson.

City officials agree that this complex allows for better coordination, opportunities, and overall more efficient services to its residents.

Besides the building itself, 29% of the budget impacted local disadvantaged business enterprises and minority and women-owned business enterprises.

Members of the Adams family were in attendance and expressed gratitude for the work that was done as well as the honor of having the building named after their family member.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart for this building,” said Adams’ wife, Deborah. “Thank the city employees…I thank you. Words cannot express my sincere gratitude for what the city of Savannah has done. I know he loved this city.”