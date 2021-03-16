New buildings coming to Beaufort’s historic district

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – The Historic District Review Board has approved a new concept building downtown that will replace a structure built in the 1940s, according to the City of Beaufort.

The Cannon Building is a three-story mixed-use building that will sit in the historic district on 211 Charles St. Apartments will sit in the upper levels of the building while commercial sites will occupy the ground level.

The Cannon Building will replace the structure — originally an A&P supermarket — which has been designated as a non-contributing structure, meaning that the 12,500 square-feet-building is no longer historically significant. Demolition of the building was approved in a March 10 meeting, the City of Beaufort said.

The board also approved the construction of an upscale three-townhouse complex at 1107 Bay St., next-door-to The Anchorage 1770 inn. The Bennett Hofford Construction Co. of Charleston is building the four-story-high, 2,800 square-feet-townhouses.

Each will have a rooftop deck, a porch on each floor with a family room and a ground level for a garage, city officials say.

The city expects this to be the first phase of three by this developer.