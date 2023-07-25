SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — People in Savannah’s Victorian District are pushing to keep hotel chains out of their communities. It’s not an outright ban, the neighbors just want a say if and when a new hotel or chain moves into the neighborhood.

Keeping neighborhoods lively and full of local shops is the Victorian Neighborhood Association’s goal. According to its leadership, extending the rules of the Hotel Development Overlay District can make that happen.

“Added layer of protection to the zoning that we have. You know, they’re going to have to jump through a lot more hoops to be able to do a hotel than currently exists,” said Nancy Maia, president of the Victorian Neighborhood Association. “And that’s important, right? They just can’t decide to build a hotel and then, you know, next week, all of a sudden we’ve got a hotel that that there’s a much more rigorous process, but that it is still possible.”

They’re proposing to extend the zoning all the way to Victory Drive. Right now, it ends at Gwinnett Street.

The rules dictate standards for future hotels. Members want to preserve the local shops and restaurants that keep their neighborhoods alive.

“Rents go up. And so potentially, instead of the Sentient Bean we’re looking at a Starbucks, you know, things like that,” Maia said. “So that’s really our goal in terms of just protecting what we have here. You know, currently, we don’t have hotels in our neighborhoods and we simply just want to keep it that way.”

The group of neighbors is meeting with the Savannah Metropolitan Planning Commission at 11 a.m. They hope their efforts are approved and from there it’ll make its way through the city council and onto the mayor’s desk.