Neighbors left without power Monday after severe storms hit Liberty County

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Crews and neighbors in the Sunbury community worked all day Monday to clear roads that were left impassible after severe storms hit Georgia early Monday.

Neighbors described the damage as “a total whiteout”, saying the storm caused more damage than the past two hurricanes combines.

Greg Maddox said he was afraid he wouldn’t even survive the storm.

“No cast iron tub for me to get in, no iron pipes, you know, you’re supposed to get in the plumbing in the bathroom, none of that for me,” Maddox said. “I was like ‘this is it’, that’s why I Facetimed my wife.

Neighbor Karen Ransom was left without power. She says she plans to boil water from her pool until power is restored.

Neighbors helped each other clean up the mess Monday, and Liberty County Emergency Management called in tree removal crews.

“We want to make sure that we don’t lose any lives during this time, and that was very important for us that the National Weather Service with our response Everbridge, which is our alert notification system, got the message out to people,” Liberty County EMA Director Larry Logan said.

Maddox says he’s new to the area and next time severe weather hits, he’ll have a better plan in place.

“I’ve been in a war, I was a cop for 10 years, been shot at, bombed,” Maddox said. “Nothing like this. You are completely at its mercy.”

Logan said last year a tornado touched down near the same area that was hit Monday. A disaster team and the National Weather Service will be in Liberty County on Tuesday to determine if what passed through was another tornado.