POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) — We have heard for years now that development in Pooler is booming. It was a major concern for residents at the polls in November. This was the forefront of a public hearing Monday night for multiple new developments in the city.

Those who live in the Somersby subdivision off of Pine Barren Road were worried about a new container storage yard to be developed there, but it was denied by the council — the development of a container storage yard.

The facility was planned for 1485 Pine Barren Road. Michael Maher, a resident there, says this would have caused problems for those who live in the area.

“It’s going a mile west of [Somersby], but that’s measured in Google Maps. Our neighborhood actually curves around to the west a little bit, and it’s much, much closer to where that will be,” Maher says.

He and his neighbors had four major concerns: traffic, road damage, noise, and how the containers could be an eyesore.

“The road actually has kind of crumbled a little bit where they’re planning a senior center or senior apartments… the road cannot handle more truck traffic and more employee truck traffic. The funny thing is… our road is marked as no trucks and trucks prohibited, but that’s widely ignored. If this goes on, there’ll just be a lot more traffic, which the road can’t handle right now,” Maher says.

Councilwoman Shirlenia Daniel mentioned that this could also impact traffic at two churches on the road Gateway Church and Pooler Church.

There are wetlands in the area as well, which the developers say they were prepared to preserve.

Maher says he is happy with the outcome and is looking forward to development conversations with the new council.

“The Pooler City Council and Karen Williams, who’s going to be the new mayor, are very responsive. They took this very seriously. In talking to them, I found that they are desperate to hear from the citizens. If they don’t hear from the citizens, they can’t really deny development,” Maher says.

This was Rebecca Benton’s last official appearance in the council chambers as mayor. Mayor-elect Karen Williams told News 3 that she looks forward to hearing more from the public about development.