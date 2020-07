SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The City of Savannah announced the COVID-19 testing site at Temple of Glory Community Church will close Friday at 6 p.m. due to travel concerns for visiting healthcare professionals from New York related to Hurricane Isaias.

Saturday and Sunday hours are canceled.

City officials say anyone with a Saturday or Sunday appointment will be accommodated Friday as long as they arrive prior to 6 p.m.

Anyone with questions should contact the testing call center at (833) 697-4728.