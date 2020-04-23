Need to Know: Savannah weather radio system down

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – According to the Charleston National Weather Service, the Savannah weather radio system is down until further notice.

Chatham County officials advise residents not to rely on the weather radio system for the potential storms this afternoon/evening.

Officials encourage residents to tune into local news or download a weather-alerting app.

Residents can also sign up for CEMA alerts by visiting the Chatham Emergency Mangement Agency at https://www.chathamemergency.org/ and clicking on “CEMA Alerts.”

Officials alsoremind residents the Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) system will go off if there is a tornado warning, but only in the warning area. Similarly, Chatham County’s Emergency Warning Siren System will automatically activate, but only in the warning area.

