Need to Know: Road Closures

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Bulloch Emergency Managament Agency asked the public restrict/discontinue travel on all dirt roads with the exception of deliveries, residents living on these roads, law enforcement, and emergency services.

The request is due to the excessive rainfall Bulloch County has experienced over the past 2 weeks.

Rainfall totaling 3-5 inches is expected in areas of the county over the next couple of days.

Please stay off all dirt roads unless it is necessary.

Bulloch Co. roads currently closed or compromised include but not necessarily limited to:

– Buie Driggers (Holloway to Bryant Still)

– Cox Futch@Peppercorn

– 1737 Bryant Still to Stilson Leefield

– WD Peacock From Clarke Farms to Cedar Lawn

– Honey Bowen Rd at Ben Grady Collins

– Arcola Road

– Sinkhole @ South Jodan

– Macedonia

– Miller Street Ext

– Riverview @ Old River

– Buie Driggers @ JR Cribbs to 80E

– Old Portal Rd below Moore Rd

– EC Hunnicut@Faith Deal to Metts Rd.