Need to Know: Holiday impact on CAT services

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chatham Area Transit (CAT) announced some upcoming route and schedule changes for the holiday season.

The changes are listed below:

Christmas Eve – Friday, Dec. 24 – CAT’s holiday bus schedule for fixed-route buses and CAT Mobility paratransit services will be in effect. The customer service will be available, but administrative offices and the ticket window will be closed. Savannah Belles Ferry service will run from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Christmas Day – Saturday, Dec. 25– Fixed-route bus, paratransit and Savannah Belles Ferry service will not be available. CAT offices, customer service and the ticket sales window will also be closed.

Monday, Dec. 27 – Administrative offices will be closed, but CAT fixed-route, paratransit and ferry services, along with customer service, will be in operation. The ticket window at the transit center will also be open.

New Year’s Eve, Friday, Dec. 31 – CAT’s holiday bus schedule for fixed-route buses and paratransit services will be in effect. Customer service will be available, but administrative offices and the ticket window will be closed. Savannah Belles Ferry service will run from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

New Year’s Day, Saturday, Jan. 1 – Fixed-route bus, paratransit and ferry services will not be available. CAT administrative offices, customer service and the ticket sales window also will be closed.

Buses on the 20 Skidaway Island/Coffee Bluff will not operate on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. There is not a holiday schedule for this route.

CAT encourages customers to check the individual route schedules at https://www.catchacat.org/current-schedules/.

Customer service can be reached at (912) 233-5767.