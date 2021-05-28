Need to Know: Hilton Head Island Beach Memorial Day weekend parking

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Town of Hilton Head wants visitors to be aware of parking options when headed to the beach this Memorial Day weekend.

There are multiple beach access points and parks available. To learn more, visitors can visit hiltonheadislandsc.gov.

Officials warn visitors that the Coligny Beach parking lot fills up quickly, but parking spaces are available at the USCB Hilton Head Island campus.

From USCB, visitors can board a free shuttle or catch the Palmetto Breeze trolley for a ride to Coligny Beach.

The shuttle runs every Saturday, Sunday and holiday through Labor Day.