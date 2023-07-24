SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A military training exercise is taking place in and around Chatham County through Friday, according to the county’s police department.

Officials want you to be aware that you may see or hear training activity in the coming days.

According to the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD), the purpose of the training is to ensure the military’s ability to operate in urban environments, prepare forces for upcoming overseas deployments and meet mandatory training certification requirements.

CCPD said residents can expect military airframes to be used in the exercise.

Locations for the training were not provided and will be guarded by uniformed personnel for safety. CCPD said, however, that they’ve worked to limit impacts on your daily routine.