Need to know: Chatham Area Transit to operate on a modified schedule for Labor Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - Governor Brian P. Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp stopped in Savannah Friday morning as part of a "flyaround" tour ahead of Labor Day.

The Governor and First Lady plan to travel to Valdosta, Savannah, and Augusta as part of their tour to promote stopping the spread of COVID-19 and encouraging best practices and adhering to public health guidance ahead of the Labor Day Weekend.