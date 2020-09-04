Need to know: Chatham Area Transit to operate on a modified schedule for Labor Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) –  Chatham Area Transit plans to operate on a modified holiday schedule on Monday in observance of Labor Day.

The holiday schedule applies to all fixed-route buses and CAT Mobility paratransit services.

All buses will cease operation by 10 p.m.

Customer service will remain open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday.

The ticket window at the Joe Murray Rivers, Jr. Intermodal Transit Center, 610 W. Oglethorpe Avenue, will be closed.

Route 20 Skidaway Island/Coffee Bluff will not be in service.

Savannah Belles Ferry services operate on Labor Day from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Dot shuttle and Senior Circulator services remain suspended due to the pandemic.

Holiday schedules for each route can be found online at https://www.catchacat.org/current-schedules/.

