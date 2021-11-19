Need to Know: Chatham Area Transit closed for Thanksgiving

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chatham Area Transit (CAT) announced their offices will be closed and all CAT services will be suspended on Thursday, Nov. 25 due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

Officials say all fixed-route buses, CAT Mobility paratransit operations, the Dot shuttle and the Savannah Belles Ferry will be impacted.

CAT’s ticket window at 610 West Oglethorpe Avenue and the customer service call center will be closed and customer service representatives will not be available to provide schedule information.

The CAT Mobility office also will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 25; however, customers may call (912) 660-8681 to leave a message to schedule their reservations for Friday, Nov. 26.

Fixed-route bus, paratransit, Dot and ferry services will resume on Friday.

Customer service and ticket sales will also be available on Friday, although administrative offices will remain closed.