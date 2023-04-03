SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Now that renovations are underway at the Savannah Police Department (SPD) Headquarters, there are a couple of changes for the public to know about.

Tow slips will now be available at the Northwest Precinct (602 E. Lathrop Ave.) from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Meanwhile, SPD’s information desk will still be operating at SPD Headquarters (6600 Abercorn Street) from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The desk will also be available at the Northwest Precinct (second floor of 602 e. Lathrop Ave.) during the same timeframe.

SPD will continue operations at its other precinct locations: