Need tax help? Local volunteers are here to assist

SAVANNAH, GA. (WSAV) — A local organization is here to help cut out any confusion this tax season.

Throughout the year, the Neighborhood Improvement Association (NIA) offers free tax return help to low and moderate-income families and individuals, but during tax season they maximize their efforts with the help of volunteers.

From January to April, Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) sites open up to help residents prepare their taxes for free.

WSAV and VITA are teaming up on Friday to answer any of your tax-related questions. Just dial 912-644-6852 during our newscasts from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and a volunteer will answer your call.

Where to go

VITA will be hosting a tax help event on Saturday at the Pennsylvania Avenue Resource Center (425 Pennsylvania Avenue) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

If you’re unable to make it, simply view the map below to find a VITA site nearest to you.

VITA services will be available on Saturdays through the 2020 tax season at locations throughout the Savannah area. Below are the dates and locations:

March 7: Hispanic Community Center (1 Gamble Road) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

March 28: Savannah Entrepreneurial Center (801 E Gwinnett Street #6207) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

April 4: WorkSource Coastal (7216 Skidaway Road) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

April 11: Pennsylvania Avenue Resource Center (425 Pennsylvania Avenue) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For additional dates and VITA locations, visit here.

What to bring

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has provided a list of items you’ll need to bring to your local VITA site:

Proof of identification (photo ID)

Social Security cards for you, your spouse and dependents

An Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) assignment letter may be substituted for you, your spouse and your dependents if you do not have a Social Security number

Proof of foreign status, if applying for an ITIN

Birth dates for you, your spouse and dependents on the tax return

Wage and earning statements (Form W-2, W-2G, 1099-R,1099-Misc) from all employers

Interest and dividend statements from banks (Forms 1099)

Health Insurance Exemption Certificate, if received

A copy of last year’s federal and state returns, if available

Proof of bank account routing and account numbers for direct deposit such as a blank check

To file taxes electronically on a married-filing-joint tax return, both spouses must be present to sign the required forms

Total paid for daycare provider and the daycare provider’s tax identifying number such as their Social Security number or business Employer Identification Number

Forms 1095-A, B and C, Health Coverage Statements

Copies of income transcripts from IRS and state, if applicable

For more information from the IRS, visit here.