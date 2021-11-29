Need heating bill help? EOA opening appointments to Chatham County residents

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Economic Opportunity Authority (EOA) will open up phone lines Wednesday to schedule appointments for this year’s heating assistance program.

Qualifying seniors had a few opportunities to sign up for appointments in recent weeks, and now non-senior residents in Chatham County will have the chance.

To schedule an appointment for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, applicants can call 912-721-7910 starting at 7 p.m. on Dec. 1.

According to the EOA, a total of 900 new appointments will be available on Wednesday. But be advised: spots go quickly.

“When we open this up for appointments, within 30 minutes all appointments have been taken,” EOA Executive Director Terry Tolbert told WSAV earlier this month.

Applications will also be conducted via telephone.

To qualify, a family’s annual income must be in accordance with the program’s guidelines. Applicants will need to provide the following documents:

Current heating bill (must provide both electric and gas bill unless the home is total electric)

Social Security Card for each member of the household (Medicaid Card or SSN Printout will not be accepted)

Picture ID (driver’s license or state photo ID, even if the the ID is expired, etc.)

Proof of income for the last 30 days for each adult member of the household (2021 Social Security Award Letter, a paycheck stub, a letter granting public assistance, unemployment benefits for all applicable members of the household)

Applicants will need to drop off these documents in a sealed envelope at the dropbox outside the Economic Opportunity Authority offices (618 West Anderson Street). Be sure to write your name, appointment time and date, confirmation number and a phone number on the front of the envelope.

Learn more about the program on the Georgia Department of Human Services website.