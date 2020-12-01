Need heating bill help? Assistance available soon for Chatham Co. residents

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chatham County residents who need help covering heating bills can apply for federal assistance starting Tuesday.

The Economic Opportunity Authority for Savannah-Chatham County is once again coordinating applications for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) for residents across the county.

Applications open at 6 p.m. Tuesday online at this link or by phone at 912-721-7910. Appointments are limited.

To qualify, a family’s annual income must be in accordance with the Fiscal Year 2021 LIHEAP Eligibility Guidelines. Documents needed are as follows:

Current heating bill (must provide both electric and gas bill unless total electric) Social Security Card for each member of the household (Medicaid Card or SSN Printout will not be accepted) Picture ID (i.e. Driver’s License, State Photo ID, etc.) Proof of Income for the last 30 days for each adult (18 and over) member of the household. Proof of income can include but is not limited to 2020 Social Security Award Letter, paycheck stubs, a letter granting public assistance, unemployment benefits for all applicable members of the household.

Due to COVID-19, signatures on documents have been waived. And all applications will be completed over the phone with required documents either faxed and/or dropped off at a designated lockbox at the Economic Opportunity Authority’s office (618 W Anderson St.).