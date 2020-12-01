Need heating bill help? Assistance available soon for Chatham Co. residents

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chatham County residents who need help covering heating bills can apply for federal assistance starting Tuesday.
The Economic Opportunity Authority for Savannah-Chatham County is once again coordinating applications for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) for residents across the county.
Applications open at 6 p.m. Tuesday online at this link or by phone at 912-721-7910. Appointments are limited.
To qualify, a family’s annual income must be in accordance with the Fiscal Year 2021 LIHEAP Eligibility Guidelines. Documents needed are as follows:
- Current heating bill (must provide both electric and gas bill unless total electric)
- Social Security Card for each member of the household (Medicaid Card or SSN Printout will not be accepted)
- Picture ID (i.e. Driver’s License, State Photo ID, etc.)
- Proof of Income for the last 30 days for each adult (18 and over) member of the household.
- Proof of income can include but is not limited to 2020 Social Security Award Letter, paycheck stubs, a letter granting public assistance, unemployment benefits for all applicable members of the household.
Due to COVID-19, signatures on documents have been waived. And all applications will be completed over the phone with required documents either faxed and/or dropped off at a designated lockbox at the Economic Opportunity Authority’s office (618 W Anderson St.).
