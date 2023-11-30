SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Some Chatham County residents who need help covering heating bill costs can apply for federal assistance.

The Economic Opportunity Authority (EOA) for Savannah-Chatham County is once again coordinating applications for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) for residents across the county.

At this time, they’re only accepting appointments from low-income residents 65 years of age and older and homebound.

To reserve an appointment, applicants must call 912-721-7910 starting at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3. Appointments are limited.

To qualify, a family’s annual income must be in accordance with the Fiscal Year 2021 LIHEAP Eligibility Guidelines. Documents needed are as follows:

Current heating bill (must provide both electric and gas bill unless total electric) Social Security Card for each member of the household (Medicaid Card or SSN Printout will not be accepted) Picture ID (i.e. Driver’s License, State Photo ID, etc.) Proof of Income for the last 30 days for each adult (18 and over) member of the household. Proof of income can include but is not limited to 2020 Social Security Award Letter, paycheck stubs, a letter granting public assistance, unemployment benefits for all applicable members of the household.

Applicants will be required to come into the EOA Cuyler Building located at 618 West Anderson Street for their appointments.