Need a flu shot? Coastal Health District offering drive-thru clinics

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Getting vaccinated is recommended each flu season but paired with the risk of COVID-19 infection, health officials say getting the flu shot is now more important than ever.

The Coastal Health District (CHD) is working to make it easy for residents to get vaccinated with drive-thru vaccination clinics. No appointment is necessary.

“The big question is, how will COVID-19 affect flu season? And the answer is, we just don’t know,” stated CHD Director Dr. Lawton Davis. “What we do know is that both are very contagious respiratory illnesses. There is currently no vaccine for COVID-19 but there is a vaccine for influenza. Please get your flu shot.”

At least one clinic has been scheduled in each of the eight counties CHD covers:

Bryan County

Thursday, Oct. 8 from 1 to 6 p.m.

Bryan County Health Department (431 Ledford Street, Pembroke)

Thursday, Oct. 15 from 1 to 6 p.m.

Henderson Park (500 Veterans Memorial Parkway, Richmond Hill)

Camden County

Saturday, Nov. 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Both at 135 Gross Road, Kingsland

Chatham County

Thursday, Oct. 15 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Savannah Civic Center (301 West Oglethorpe Street, Savannah)

Glynn County

Thursday, Oct. 8 from 8 to 11 a.m.

Thursday, Oct. 15 from 8 to 11 a.m.

Saturday, Nov. 7 from 8 to 11 a.m.

All at Glynn County Health Department (2747 Fourth Street, Brunswick)

Liberty County

Tuesday, Dec. 8 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 12 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Both at James Brown Park (800 Tupelo Trail, Hinesville)

Long County

Wednesday, Nov. 4 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Long County Health Department (584 N. Macon Street, Ludowici)

McIntosh County

Thursday, Oct. 15 from 1 to 6 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 12 from 1 to 6 p.m.

Both at McIntosh County Health Department (1335 Hwy. 57, Townsend)

The flu vaccine is recommended for everyone over 6 months old. CHD says vaccination is particularly important for those at high risk of complications from the flu, including:

adults age 65 and older

children younger than 5

pregnant women

people with chronic health conditions (asthma, diabetes)

It takes about two weeks after getting a flu shot for the vaccine to provide the body protection against the flu.

For more information or to download the vaccine consent form ahead of time, visit here.

To receive a flu shot at another time, call your local health department to schedule an appointment.