Nearly 6,000 without power in Northern Beaufort County, officials say

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – Approximately 6,000 people are without power in Northern Beaufort County, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s office.

Crews from Dominion Energy are working to restore power to customers on Lady’s Island and St. Helena Island. In the mean time, a shelter has been set up at Battery Creek High School, 1 Blue Dolphin Drive, for people living in affected areas. Food, water and air conditioning are provided.

Officials said this is not a pet friendly shelter.

To report a Power Outage, call 1-888-333-4465. Current outage statuses can also be checked here.

Beaufort County Sheriff P.J. Tanner is addressing the public at 11 a.m. Friday. WATCH LIVE HERE.