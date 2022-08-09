FORT STEWART, Ga. (WSAV) — Nearly 300 soldiers returned Tuesday morning to Fort Stewart to cheers and family members excited to see their loved ones return from a six-month deployment to Germany.
Not only family members were excited but family pets were equally enthusiastic to see their returning soldier as witnessed by Jersey, a boxer who greeted her owner Army Specialist Luke Lopez-Yocius with kisses.
“It’s been great. It was a shocker to us when we first found out about everything going on around the world,” Lopez-Yocius said. “Overall, I had great support from my wife. She made it less stressful.”
The troops were sent to deter Russian aggression in the region amid the conflict in Ukraine. All brigade members are expected to return by the end of August.