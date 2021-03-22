Nearly 2 years after devastating fire, Hinesville church ready to rebuild

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s been nearly two years since lightning struck Trinity Missionary Baptist Temple, causing a fire that ultimately destroyed the church.

Rev. Lucille Smiley-Bomar said even in June 2019, as she watched crews battle the devastating blaze at her church, she “knew we were going to rebuild again.”

But in the 30 years since the Hinesville church was first built, she says construction costs have changed drastically.

“It’s very costly — more than I had expected,” the pastor said. “But I have to believe and trust and have faith in God that he’s going to bring us through.”

Though the foundation of the building is still standing, it too will have to come down. According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s flood building codes, the church will have to be raised 9 inches, Smiley-Bomar explained.

Trinity Missionary Baptist Temple will be downsizing, too, from about 13,000 square feet to 10,000 or less.

The church is still in the process of receiving insurance funds, but with a portion secured, demolition can begin. Still, Smiley-Bomar said more help is needed.

“I welcome even a penny if you send it to me,” she said. “I will tell God, ‘Thank you,’ because every penny makes a dollar.”

The church is accepting donations by mail (P.O. Box 7 Hinesville, Ga. 31310) or through Cash App ($Trinity TMBT).

Smiley-Bomar said donations can also be dropped off on Sundays at 11:30 a.m. when the church congregates at 1016 Live Oak Dr.

Members of the congregation, the community, and other pastors joined Smiley-Bomar Monday for prayer and worship.

The pastor said that while it’s been a long road, “today is the day of new beginning.”