NC paratrooper dies in training accident at Fort Stewart

FORT STEWART, Ga. (AP) — Officials for a North Carolina army base confirm that a paratrooper has died in a training accident at Fort Stewart.

News outlets quoted 82nd Airborne Division Lt. Col. Mike Burns as saying that the paratrooper was assigned to Fort Bragg in North Carolina but was at Georgia’s Fort Stewart at the time of the accident.

Officials said Thursday that the paratrooper will be identified after family members are notified.

No other information about the accident has been released.