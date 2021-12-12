Navy’s USS Savannah to be commissioned outside namesake city

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — The new Navy combat ship the USS Savannah will be commissioned in early 2022, but the ceremony won’t take place in its namesake city.

Mike Broadway of the U.S. Navy League says the Feb. 5 ceremony placing the vessel into active duty will instead take place in coastal Brunswick.

Broadway said commissioning ceremony was moved from Savannah because of the backlog of cargo ships at the city’s busy seaport.

Ports across the U.S. are struggling to keep up with a surge of imports as global economies rebound from the coronavirus pandemic.

Broadway told The Brunswick News that there had been discussions to move the USS Savannah’s commissioning to North Carolina until Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp got involved.