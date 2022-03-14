SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Representatives from the Navy visit Beach High School Monday and Tuesday bringing with them a virtual reality experience.

The Navy hopes to discover students who have what it takes to excel in high-demand STEM fields, such as nuclear engineering, cryptology, IT and health care.

Students will learn about the Navy’s $180,000 ROTC Scholarship Program, which pays full college tuition for students with exceptional academic and leadership credentials.

According to the Navy, the main attraction will be the Nimitz, a mobile, state-of the-art virtual reality experience that simulates a high-speed rescue of Navy SEALS under fire.

The visit is part of a week-long Navy blitz of area high schools and colleges, which includes visits at Groves, Windsor Forest, and Sol C. Johnson high schools, and South University and the University of South Carolina Beaufort.