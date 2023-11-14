SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A healthy vending machine business is relocating its corporate headquarters to the Savannah Chatham Manufacturing Center.

It’s a $20 million investment promising 125 new jobs in the area.

Naturals2Go, a 35-year-old company, also provides self-checkout micro-markets and gourmet coffee equipment.

“Our mission is to cultivate a global community of inspired and empowered entrepreneurs,” said Natural2Go’s president Heath Falzarano. “We actually consider ourselves in the ‘people’ business as we truly help others create and grow family businesses of all sizes through vending.”

According to the COO Jesse Dillon of the Savannah Economic Development Authority, this is exactly the kind of company the Savannah Chatham Manufacturing Center was created for.

“Not only are they bringing their assembly manufacturing, but they are also bringing their headquarters and training center, which create different job opportunities,” Dillon said. “We look forward to working with them and helping them grow in the region.”