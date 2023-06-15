GUYTON, Ga. (WSAV) — The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed tornado damage after sending a survey team to Effingham County to take a closer look after a storm swept through the county Wednesday evening.

The Charleston NWS storm survey team confirmed tornado damage occurred near Guyton around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, but the intensity of the tornado has not been determined yet.

Officials say the damage was mostly confined to trees and homes and the most concentrated damage extended from west of Guyton to south of Springfield.

The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office shut down several roads in the aftermath of the tornado to clear debris. Downed trees and power lines left over 4,000 homes without power with crews working overnight to restore power. As of now, power has been restored for most of the impacted areas.

The team is continuing to survey the areas of northwest and southeast Effingham County. The NWS is expected to release more findings from the surveying later today. Storm Team 3 will bring you the latest as more information becomes available.