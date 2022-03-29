SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – With March 29 being National Vietnam War Veterans Day, it is time for residents of Savannah to look back and remember the city’s own history in relationship to the war. One way of doing that would be to learn a little about the history of Savannah’s Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

Of the more than 200,000 Georgians who served in the Vietnam War, around 25,000 of them were from Coastal Georgia. Many of them were from Chatham County, including 106 people who were killed or presumed killed during the war.

In 1967, to commemorate both those lost in the war and those who survived, the Leggett Marble and Granite Company along with members of the Southside Junior Chamber decided that they wanted to erect a monument. At the time the war was still ongoing, and a monument was not erected. However, that doesn’t mean it was forgotten about entirely.

In 1987, the Vietnam Memorial Committee was created and held their first meeting. The committee provided the push needed to get the ball rolling on a memorial. The mayor at the time, John Rousakis, agreed that there should be something commemorating those who fought in the Vietnam War and the city council created a committee to work on the project.

To help with the design process, the city held a contest with a prize of $1,500 for the winning design. The winner was a Savannah resident by the name of Matthew Dixon. While some changes were made to the original design, once the park where the monument would reside was chosen, the general idea of what Dixon wanted made it to the final piece.

The monument stands in the middle of a large reflecting pool made of marble. A base shaped as a replica of the country of Vietnam rises from the center of the pool. Sitting on top is a bronze grave marker: a pair of combat boots with an M16 rifle and helmet. The monument itself is fenced in and surrounded by benches for those who wish to view it. Also at the monument is a marble slab with the names of all of the soldiers from Chatham County who were lost in the Vietnam War.

The monument was erected in 1991 and dedicated on June 29 of the same year. If you would like to learn more about the history of this monument, you can check out the link here.