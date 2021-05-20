Stop the Bleed Day: First responder says being prepared could save a life

BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) – It’s National Stop the Bleed Day.

Though no one hopes to ever have to take such action, first responders say being prepared could make a big difference in saving a life.

“Doing something is better than doing nothing,” said Cpt. Daniel Byrne of the Burton Fire District.

“A person can bleed to death in five to 10 minutes — a child in half that time,” he explained. “Your average response time for fire/EMS is seven minutes.

“The best you are going to get is four, so when we arrive on scene we are already behind the clock.”

Byrne says by learning the basics of stopping a bleed, “you are putting seconds and minutes back on the clock, so we can get there in time.”

The first step: direct pressure. The captain says to place something over the wound and apply as much pressure as you can on the injury.

“You can use clothes, you can use different things in your house in order to put direct pressure on,” he said, “but try to make sure it’s as clean as possible because you don’t want to infect the wound either.”

Another option: apply a tourniquet. Use a strip of cloth about 2 inches wide, or grab the strap of a backpack. Tie it off high above the wound — or above the joint if the wound is on the lower limb — and tighten.

Then, twist until the bleeding stops, or until you cannot twist anymore, Byrne said.

“Once the tourniquet is on, it does not come off. The only person who is going to remove that tourniquet is the surgeon at the hospital,” he added.

“Tourniquets are, in fact, safe to use in critical bleeding,” Byrne continued. “You can actually have a tourniquet on for up to eight hours without any residual effects.”

To learn more about stopping the bleed and the training options available, visit nationalstopthebleedday.org.