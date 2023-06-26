SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Reunifying families is something Brightside Child and Family Advocacy takes pride in. On average, the nonprofit cares for around 300 children on any given day.

“Center of our mission is working towards reunification of families,” said Kate Blair, Brightside Child and Family Advocacy Executive Director.

June is National Reunification Month and in Chatham County, nearly half of foster children reunite with their families. Last year, Brightside opened its center where these families can spend time together as they work to build stronger relationships.

“They get to visit with their children, but they also are treated with dignity and respect and are shown that ‘we believe in you and you can do this. Let’s help you get what you need so you can have your children home again,'” Blair said.

According to the Georgia Department of Human Services, 11,000 children are in foster care. Many of these kids come from families that are underprivileged.

“Most of the families we serve live in poverty. Unfortunately, the reason children come into care is, is often because of neglect, usually related to mental health issues or substance use disorder,” Blair said.

A big part of Brightside’s mission is having someone in that child’s corner. The Court-Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) volunteer to meet the kids’ needs and help the parents navigate their cases. Even after the family reunites, a CASA volunteer usually keeps an eye on the family.

“Those additional sets of eyes are people that are providing support and ensuring the parents have the resources they need so the child doesn’t reenter foster care,” Blair said. “So we need more CASA volunteers. We’re getting dangerously short on CASA volunteers.”

Blair said the parents Brightside works with just need some extra support.

“It’s never because a parent doesn’t love their child is because a parent has circumstances that are often way too overwhelming and difficult to overcome,” Blair said.

For more information on how to become a CASA volunteer, click here.