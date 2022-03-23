SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Some might argue every day should be National Puppy Day, but the holiday has been celebrated on March 23 since the early 2000s.

While it’s a day to celebrate some adorable furry friends, animal advocates say it’s an opportunity to raise awareness about puppy mills and shine a light on shelters.

Below, take a look through some puppy pics from the team at WSAV. If you’d like to submit a photo for the gallery, simply email pics@wsav.com — and be sure to include your puppy’s name.

If you’re looking to adopt, WSAV features a “Perfect Pet” each week on Coastal Sunrise. See the latest features at wsav.com/perfectpet.