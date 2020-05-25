National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force reopens for Memorial Day

POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) —The National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force re-opened its doors to the public in honor of Memorial Day today after two months of being shut down due to the coronavirus.

“For a military museum such as the National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force, the day has special meaning and special significance. So it seemed most appropriate,” President and CEO of the National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force Scott Loehr said.

Museum staff say they are implementing new guidelines to keep visitors safe, including revised hours of operation, enhanced daily cleaning of the building, keeping galleries at 25% of capacity, requiring face masks, enforcing social distancing, and providing hand sanitizing stations throughout the museum.

“All of our staff had their temperatures read. In the morning, they’ll have their temperatures read and other times throughout the day,” Loehr said. “Given that we’re following all the protocols, the museum is confident that you’ll have a safe and very enriching and reflective time.”

The museum honors the individuals who fought in the Eighth Air Force, the largest air armada in history, whose sacrifices made victory in World War II possible.

“26 thousand boys and young men never came home in defense of our liberties and freedoms,” Loehr said.

Loehr says the museum expects a large turn out for the holiday and hope to see crowds returning to visit the museum in the coming weeks.

“That’s what we do every day here at the museum is to remind our visitors of those timeless American qualities and those things that are part of the American spirit. Duty, commitment, sacrifice,” Loehr said. “You’ll experience those qualities, those values every day here at the museum.”

National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force new days and hours of operation:

Monday: Closed (With the exception of Memorial Day, May 25, 2020)

Tuesday – Saturday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday: Noon – 5 p.m.