SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Memorial Health University Medical Center accepted help from eight medically trained Georgia National Guard members Tuesday.

The group were deployed as part of Governor Kemp’s recent order to send 105 National Guard personnel to 20 hospitals across the state to help them deal with the state’s latest surge of COVID-19 cases.

In a social media post, Memorial Health explained they were excited to have the group and appreciate their support.