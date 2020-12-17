National eviction ban ends in two weeks

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – In two weeks, a nationwide eviction ban — issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — will expire. Lawmakers, however, may soon pass a bill that extends the order until at least the end of next month.

If that does not happen, experts worry homelessness and an overwhelmed courts system will create even more problems.

“We’re telling everyone to be prepared for the CDC protections to expire come December 31,” said Shaina Thompson, an eviction prevention program attorney with Georgia Legal Services Program. “We don’t want them to get their hopes up, but we are seeing that there is legislation pending that would extend it.”

The CDC issued its ban on residential evictions on September 5. Since then, Chatham County’s Magistrate Court says there have been 1,915 general filings for evictions.

Because of this uncertainty, a representative for the court did not want to comment on the situation, instead stating “the landscape is ever-changing and we are currently waiting to see if the government does anything beyond January 1, 2021.”

Until then, Thompson says to prepare yourself for the worst. If a writ of possession, for example, was granted before the nationwide ban, “once the protections expire, the landlord will have the right to enforce that writ of possession,” explained Thompson.

Earlier this month, the Department of Family Health and Human Services expanded its moratorium on some federally backed mortgages. So now, the clock is ticking on the future of evictions.

If approved, the Coronavirus Relief Fund will provide $25 million in rental assistance to states. It would also extend the national eviction moratorium through January 31.