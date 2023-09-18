SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The beloved Savannah Bananas are now a part of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum.

The team made their first public appearance in Cooperstown, New York, on Friday with a special ribbon cutting for a new exhibit.

Among the items on display are a kit once used as a uniform, a jersey signed by fans, baseball hats and cards, championship rings from their days in the Coastal Plain League, Banana ball rules and a yellow top hat worn by Bananas’ owner Jesse Cole.

Cole said being a part of the Hall of Fame is “absolutely unbelievable.”

“We were just a small-town team with a big dream. And to think that we’re here in this Hall of Fame is truly special,” he said.

After a celebration in front of the new exhibit, the Bananas and their longtime rivals, the Party Animals, hung out with their crowd of fans, signing autographs and snapping photos.

The next day, the Bananas and Party Animals faced off at historic Doubleday Field.